Steel tariffs would come off if ‘new & fair’ NAFTA deal struck, Trump tweets
- Pres. Trump tweets that Canada and Mexico would win exemptions to planned tariffs on steel and aluminum only if the two countries sign a "new and fair" NAFTA trade deal.
- "Also, Canada must treat our farmers much better... Mexico must do much more on stopping drugs from pouring into the U.S.," Trump says.
- Ministers from the U.S., Canada and Mexico are scheduled to meet today to wrap up the latest round of NAFTA talks under the cloud of tariff threats.
- Steel and aluminum stocks on watch today include X, AKS, NUE, STLD, CMC, AA, CENX, CSTM, KALU
- ETFs: EWC, QCAN, FCAN, HEWC, FLCA, EWW, MXF, MXE, DBMX, HEWW, MEXX, FLMX