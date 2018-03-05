Steel tariffs would come off if ‘new & fair’ NAFTA deal struck, Trump tweets

  • Pres. Trump tweets that Canada and Mexico would win exemptions to planned tariffs on steel and aluminum only if the two countries sign a "new and fair" NAFTA trade deal.
  • "Also, Canada must treat our farmers much better... Mexico must do much more on stopping drugs from pouring into the U.S.," Trump says.
  • Ministers from the U.S., Canada and Mexico are scheduled to meet today to wrap up the latest round of NAFTA talks under the cloud of tariff threats.
  • Steel and aluminum stocks on watch today include X, AKS, NUE, STLD, CMC, AA, CENX, CSTM, KALU
  • ETFs: EWC, QCAN, FCAN, HEWC, FLCA, EWW, MXF, MXE, DBMX, HEWW, MEXX, FLMX
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.