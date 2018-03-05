Travelport Worldwide announces launch of senior secured notes offering

Mar. 05, 2018 7:57 AM ETTravelport Worldwide Limited (TVPT)TVPTBy: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
  • Travelport Corporate Finance PLC, a subsidiary of Travelport Worldwide (NYSE:TVPT) launched an offering of $650M in aggregate principal amount of Senior Secured Notes due 2026.
  • Proceeds from the offering of the Senior Secured Notes, together with borrowings under its proposed new senior secured credit agreement will be utilised to repay borrowings under its existing credit agreement in full and pay fees and expenses related to the offering.
  • Press Release
