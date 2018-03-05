Onconova's rigosertib shows treatment effect in Phase 1/2 MDS study
Mar. 05, 2018
- Results from a Phase 1/2 clinical trial evaluating Onconova Therapeutics' (NASDAQ:ONTX) lead candidate rigosertib, in combination with Celgene's Vidaza (azacitidine), in patients with myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS) showed a treatment effect. The data were presented at the American Association for Cancer Research Special Conference of "Targeting DNA Methylation and Chromatin for Cancer Therapy" in Atlanta, GA.
- Preliminary results showed a 76% overall response rate, a 62% response rate in patients following hypomethylating agent (HMA) failure and an 85% response rate in HMA-naive patients.
- A Phase 3 study, INSPIRE, evaluating rigosertib in MDS patients after HMA failure is in process with a primary completion date of June 2019.
- Rigosertib is a small molecule that inhibits cellular signaling by acting as a Ras protein mimetic. Ras is a family of proteins that are involved in transmitting signals within cells. When switched "on", it activates other proteins that ultimately turn on genes involved in cell growth, differentiation and survival.
