Onconova's rigosertib shows treatment effect in Phase 1/2 MDS study

  • Results from a Phase 1/2 clinical trial evaluating Onconova Therapeutics' (NASDAQ:ONTX) lead candidate rigosertib, in combination with Celgene's Vidaza (azacitidine), in patients with myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS) showed a treatment effect. The data were presented at the American Association for Cancer Research Special Conference of "Targeting DNA Methylation and Chromatin for Cancer Therapy" in Atlanta, GA.
  • Preliminary results showed a 76% overall response rate, a 62% response rate in patients following hypomethylating agent (HMA) failure and an 85% response rate in HMA-naive patients.
  • A Phase 3 study, INSPIRE, evaluating rigosertib in MDS patients after HMA failure is in process with a primary completion date of June 2019.
  • Rigosertib is a small molecule that inhibits cellular signaling by acting as a Ras protein mimetic. Ras is a family of proteins that are involved in transmitting signals within cells. When switched "on", it activates other proteins that ultimately turn on genes involved in cell growth, differentiation and survival.
  • Previously: Onconova stays the course with late-stage study of rigosertib in MDS; shares up 13% (Jan. 17)
