Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) has been investing heavily in China, according to a Reuters report, with the "Belt and Road becoming a very important driver for Caterpillar's development," said Chen Qihua, head of Caterpillar China.

The ambitious and ever-growing $1T initiative now includes projects spanning Asia, Europe, the Middle East and Africa.

CAT's Asia-Pacific sales increased 22% in the last quarter of 2017 over the previous year, with construction demand in China accounting for about half that increase. It expects demand to remain strong at least through the first half of 2018.

Caterpillar is also deploying its financing arm to spur Belt and Road sales, lending to Chinese firms to help bridge their funding gaps.