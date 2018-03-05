Zynerba Pharmaceuticals announces positive meeting with FDA and plans to conduct a single pivotal study of ZYN002 in FXS

  • Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZYNE) announces the results of a positive meeting held with the FDA regarding its planned development strategy for ZYN002 in Fragile X syndrome (FXS).
  • ZYN002, an Orphan Drug designation is the first and only pharmaceutically-produced cannabidiol (CBD) formulated as a patent-protected permeation-enhanced transdermal gel. It is used as a treatment of FXS.
  • The Company expects to initiate a single pivotal 14-week randomized, placebo controlled clinical trial in ~200 pediatric and adolescent patients in mid-year 2018 to support a New Drug Application (NDA) for ZYN002 in FXS.
  • The primary and key secondary endpoints for the study should assess observable behaviors in patients with FXS as reported by the caregiver using the validated Aberrant Behavior Checklist in Fragile X syndrome (ABC-FXS).
  • FXS is a rare genetic developmental disability that is the leading known cause of both inherited intellectual disability and autism spectrum disorder.
  • Shares are up 8% premarket on light volume.
