Dermira's olumacostat glasaretil flunks late-stage studies in acne vulgaris; shares halted

Dermira (NASDAQ:DERM) is poised for down day after announcing disappointing results from two Phase 3 clinical trials evaluating olumacostat glasaretil (DRM01) in patients at least nine years old with moderate-to-severe acne vulgaris.

The two studies, CLAREOS-1 and CLAREOS-2, failed to achieve the co-primary endpoints of the absolute change from baseline in inflammatory and non-inflammatory lesion counts and the proportion of subjects achieving at least a two-grade improvement from baseline to a final grade of zero or one in a scale called IGA.

Based on the information at present, the company says it expects to discontinue the program.

Shares will resume trading at 8:30 am ET.

Management will host a conference call this morning also at 8:30 am ET to discuss the results.