Dermira's olumacostat glasaretil flunks late-stage studies in acne vulgaris; shares halted

Dermira (NASDAQ:DERM) is poised for down day after announcing disappointing results from two Phase 3 clinical trials evaluating olumacostat glasaretil (DRM01) in patients at least nine years old with moderate-to-severe acne vulgaris.
The two studies, CLAREOS-1 and CLAREOS-2, failed to achieve the co-primary endpoints of the absolute change from baseline in inflammatory and non-inflammatory lesion counts and the proportion of subjects achieving at least a two-grade improvement from baseline to a final grade of zero or one in a scale called IGA.
Based on the information at present, the company says it expects to discontinue the program.
Shares will resume trading at 8:30 am ET.
Management will host a conference call this morning also at 8:30 am ET to discuss the results.
Update: Shares are down 65% premarket.