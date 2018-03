Akzo Nobel (OTCQX:AKZOY) has nominated Nils Smedegaard Andersen to become chairman of its supervisory board subject to approval by its annual shareholders meeting in April.

A former CEO of Maersk and Carlsberg, Andersen would replace retiring Antony Burgman, who clashed with shareholders over the company's decision to reject a €26.3B takeover offer from PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last year.