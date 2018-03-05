Exxon says earthquake to knock out PNG LNG project for eight weeks
- Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) says it will take about eight weeks to restore production at the Papua New Guinea liquefied natural gas project following last week's earthquake.
- XOM says it has evacuated 300 non-essential personnel and is restoring camp facilities at the Hides gas conditioning plant.
- Project partner Oil Search Ltd. (OTCPK:OISHF) says the Agogo production facility and the Moran field are the most affected by the quake, and major repairs will be required before production can restart.