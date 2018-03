Shopify appoints new CFO

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) appointed Amy Shapero as Chief Financial Officer, effective April 2.

Shapero joins from Betterment, an online wealth-management service, where she has served as Chief Financial Officer since 2016.

Shapero succeeds Russ Jones, who will remain a strategic advisor to the company during a transition period.

The company also appointed Jeff Weiser as Chief Marketing Officer.

Prior to joining Shopify, Weiser served as Chief Marketing Officer at Shutterstock.

Craig Miller, Shopify’s former Chief Marketing Officer, will now focus exclusively on his role as Chief Product Officer.

