Farmer Brothers facility lands SQF certification

Farmer Bros. (NASDAQ:FARM) announces that its state-of-the-art Northlake, Texas facility has received a Safe Quality Food Certification.

The certification is required by many of Farmer Brothers’ national customers.

CEO update: "This important certification is another way in which we are more strongly positioning ourselves in the industry. We look forward to leveraging the investment in our Northlake facility, as we ramp up volumes to generate associated margin improvement along with top-line growth."

Source: Press Release