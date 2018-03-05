Premarket analyst action - healthcare

Evolus (NASDAQ:EOLS) initiated with an Outperform rating and $20 (75% upside) price target at JMP Securities.Initiated with Buy rating and $24 price target at SunTrust. Initiated with Overweight rating and $25 price target at Cantor Fitzgerald. Initiated with Buy rating and $21 price target at Mizuho Securities.

MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX) initiated with Buy rating and $38 (31% upside) price target at H.C. Wainwright.

Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC) initiated with Buy rating and $60 (92% upside) price target at Goldman Sachs.

Bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) initiated with Outperform rating at William Blair.

Valeant Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:VRX) upgraded to Buy at Deutsche Bank. Shares up 5% premarket.

GTx (NASDAQ:GTXI) price target raised to $45 (168% upside) at Stifel citing bullish prospects for enobosarm. Shares up 25% premarket.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) price target raised to $200 (18% upside) at Maxim Group following Symdeko approval in U.S.

Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER) downgraded to Hold at Needham citing Omidria uncertainty.

LifePoint Health (NASDAQ:LPNT) downgraded to Market Perform at Leerink Partners.

AMAG Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMAG) downgraded to Hold at Jefferies.