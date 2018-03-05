BlackRock declares monthly distribution on Funds

Mar. 05, 2018 8:23 AM ETBCX, BDJ, BGR, BGY, BME, CII, BOE, BUIBy: Gaurav Batavia, SA News Editor
  • BlackRock Resources and Commodities Strategy Trust (NYSE:BCX) - $0.0516.
  • BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust (NYSE:BDJ) - $0.0467.
  • BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust (NYSE:BGR) - $0.0776.
  • BlackRock International Growth and Income Trust (NYSE:BGY) - $0.0380.
  • BlackRock Health Sciences Trust (NYSE:BME) - $0.2000.
  • BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund (NYSE:CII) - $0.0828.
  • BlackRock Global Opportunities Equity Trust (NYSE:BOE) - $0.0780.
  • BlackRock Utility and Infrastructure Trust (NYSE:BUI) - $0.1210.
  • Payable Mar. 29; for shareholders of record Mar. 15; ex-div Mar. 14.
  • Press Release
