BlackRock declares monthly distribution on Funds
- BlackRock Resources and Commodities Strategy Trust (NYSE:BCX) - $0.0516.
- BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust (NYSE:BDJ) - $0.0467.
- BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust (NYSE:BGR) - $0.0776.
- BlackRock International Growth and Income Trust (NYSE:BGY) - $0.0380.
- BlackRock Health Sciences Trust (NYSE:BME) - $0.2000.
- BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund (NYSE:CII) - $0.0828.
- BlackRock Global Opportunities Equity Trust (NYSE:BOE) - $0.0780.
- BlackRock Utility and Infrastructure Trust (NYSE:BUI) - $0.1210.
- Payable Mar. 29; for shareholders of record Mar. 15; ex-div Mar. 14.
- Press Release