BlackRock declares monthly distribution on Funds

|About: BlackRock Build America ... (BBN)|By:, SA News Editor

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust (NYSE:BST) - $0.1300.

BlackRock Build America Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN) - $0.1318.

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust (NYSE:BGT) - $0.0583.

BlackRock Core Bond Trust (NYSE:BHK) - $0.0650.

BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust (NYSE:BIT) - $0.1167.

BlackRock Income Trust (NYSE:BKT) - $0.0265.

BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSE:BLW) - $0.0795.

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust (NYSE:BTZ) - $0.0670.

Payable Mar. 29; for shareholders of record Mar. 15; ex-div Mar. 14.

Press Release