Tough tariff talk seen drifting away from auto sector
Mar. 05, 2018 8:26 AM ETFord Motor Company (F)F, GM, TM, STLA, NSANY, BMWYY, DDAIF, VWAGYBy: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor55 Comments
- Height Capital Markets issues a special situations report on the steel and aluminum tariffs announced by President Trump.
- "We expect that the White House is pushing to finalize tariffs on steel and aluminum imports by the end of this week, likely in order to use any tariffs to bolster support for Republican Rick Saccone, who is running for the US House of Representatives in a special election in a district outside of Pittsburgh on March 13."
- "We expect that goal is aggressive given the lack of progress on reviewing the legal and procedural elements of any proposed tariff, so it is possible the administration will be unable to finalize tariffs within that timeframe.
- "We expect that the administration will include carve-outs to the tariffs, almost certainly company-specific and likely some limited country-specific exemptions. We believe this aggressive trade action is primarily driven by President Trump's personal desire to appear tough. The fact that Trump's announcement received such significant pushback is likely only strengthening his commitment to act."
- The developments are a factor in the automobile industry, where the threat of dueling tariffs is now an overhang. Most analysts expect that the rhetoric won't result in any firm lasting policy decisions.
- Automakers that sell more vehicles in the U.S. than they produce include Ford (NYSE:F), General Motors (NYSE:GM), Toyota (NYSE:TM), Fiat Chrysler (NYSE:FCAU), Nissan (OTCPK:NSANY), BMW (OTCPK:BMWYY), Mercedes-Benz (OTCPK:DDAIF) and Volkswagen (VLKAY).