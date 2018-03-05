Southcross Energy chief Williamson to take medical leave of absence

Southcross Energy Partners (NYSE:SXE) says general partner President and CEO Bruce Williamson will take a medical leave of absence following a sudden illness, with the course of treatment and timing of recovery uncertain.

SXE appoints director David Biegler, as acting Chairman, President and CEO, effective immediately; Biegler served as Chairman from August 2011 to January 2017, and has more than 50 years of experience in the energy industry, including Chairman and CEO of Estrella Energy during 2004-12.

Williamson became general partner Chairman, President and CEO in January 2017 after serving as Chairman, President and CEO of electric utility Cleco during 2011-16 and Chairman, President and CEO of Dynegy during 2002-11.