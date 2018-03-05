Airbnb seeks solution with Singapore government regulations

Airbnb’s (Private:AIRB) head of global policy says the company wants to find a way to appease the government of Singapore, its Asia Pacific headquarters.

Chris Lehane to Reuters: “We feel optimistic that as the government looks around and sees the 400 plus partnerships that have been done, that if we can figure this out in Cuba, we should be able to figure it out here in Singapore.”

In January, Singapore’s minister said the government would seek public feedback on short-term leasing as early as this month.

Currently, private homes have a minimum rental period of three consecutive months while public housing requires six months. Public housing accounts for about 80% of total housing.

Airbnb has offered to delist public housing, cap the days a host can rent a property, and implement a registration system for hosts.

