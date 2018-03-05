Clearside Bio's suprachoroidal CLS-TA successful in late-stage uveitis study; shares ahead 55% premarket

Thinly traded micro cap Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD) jumps 55% premarket on robust volume in response to its announcement of positive results from a Phase 3 clinical trial, PEACHTREE, assessing suprachoroidal CLS-TA (triamcinolone acetonide) in patients with macular edema associated with non-infectious uveitis.

47% (n=45/96) of patients in the treatment arm gained at least 15 letters in best corrected visual acuity from baseline to week 24 as measured by a scale called ETDRS. The results handily beat sham's (placebo) 16% (p<0.001).

Detailed results will be submitted for presentation at a future medical conference.

