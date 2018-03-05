Small banks see rising credit-card losses

Missed payments and charge-off rates have been on the rise at smaller U.S. banks according to data from the Fed. Charge-off rates at smaller lenders have swelled to 7.2% compared to 3.5% at the largest banks.

The small bank experience is “simply a leading indicator of a downturn to come,” says Robert Hammer, founder of credit-card industry consultant R.K. Hammer.

Banks have aggressively expanded their credit-card business in search of higher yield after the financial crisis, luring customers with generous sign-up bonuses and rewards.

