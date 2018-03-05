Sparton, Ultra Electronics end merger deal

Sparton Corp. (NYSE:SPA) -3% premarket following the termination of its proposed merger with Ultra Electronics due to anti-trust concerns raised by the U.S. Department of Justice.

SPA says it anticipates that the U.S. Navy will assist in funding the company’s transition to independently developing, producing and selling sonobuoys

“Ultra had believed that by maintaining two production sites and R&D teams the DoJ would approve the merger, but this was not the case,” according to analysts at Investec.