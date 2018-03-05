Intercontinental Exchange reports sharp rise in Futures and options contracts ADV in February

Mar. 05, 2018 8:52 AM ETIntercontinental Exchange, Inc. (ICE)ICE, ADVBy: Gaurav Batavia, SA News Editor
  • Intercontinental Exchange ICE reports Average daily volume (ADV) of futures and options contracts at 6.7M with commodities contributing 3.6M and financials 3.1M.
  • Traded derivatives rolling three month average Rate per Contract (RPC) is $0.49.
  • ADV of U.S. cash products handled shares are 1,938M.
  • Press Release
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.