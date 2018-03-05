Intercontinental Exchange reports sharp rise in Futures and options contracts ADV in February
Mar. 05, 2018 8:52 AM ETIntercontinental Exchange, Inc. (ICE)ICE, ADVBy: Gaurav Batavia, SA News Editor
- Intercontinental Exchange ICE reports Average daily volume (ADV) of futures and options contracts at 6.7M with commodities contributing 3.6M and financials 3.1M.
- Traded derivatives rolling three month average Rate per Contract (RPC) is $0.49.
- ADV of U.S. cash products handled shares are 1,938M.
- Press Release