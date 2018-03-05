G1 Therapeutics announces positive Trilaciclib Phase 2a data showing robust Myelopreservation benefits in patients with SCLC

G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX) announces positive topline data from its Phase 2a trial evaluating trilaciclib in patients undergoing chemotherapy for first-line small cell lung cancer (SCLC).

Results showed that trilaciclib reduced clinically relevant consequences of chemotherapy-induced myelosuppression versus placebo. Trilaciclib was well tolerated, with no Grade 3/4 trilaciclib-related treatment emergent adverse events.

Additionally, trilaciclib showed favorable trends versus placebo for overall response rate, duration of response, and progression free survival. The survival data are still immature.

The trilaciclib arm also showed favorable trends with reduced Grade 3 anemia, red blood cell transfusions, and Grade 3 thrombocytopenia versus placebo. There was no Grade 4 anemia or thrombocytopenia in either arm.

The company plans to share these data with U.S. and European regulatory authorities this year and discuss the next steps in development.

Trilaciclib is a short-acting CDK4/6 inhibitor in development to preserve hematopoietic stem cells and enhance immune system function during chemotherapy.