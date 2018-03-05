U.S. box office roars in 2018

The U.S. box office has brought in $2.123B this year through March 4 to outpace last year's level by 11.9%.

Perhaps a surprise, but the domestic tally is 36% higher than where the industry stood five years ago through the same date.

Black Panther has brought in over $500M through March 4, while Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle ($224M), The Greatest Showman ($115M) and Star Wars: The Last Jedi ($101M) have also been heavy hitters in 2018.

There was some questions during movie theater company conference calls about how big of an impact MoviePass had on traffic during the holiday period and into 2018, but most execs skipped over details. An exception was AMC CEO Adam Aron.

AMC's Aron: "Our records indicate that several hundred thousand of their subscribers showed up at AMC theaters. They did so an average of 2.7 times each. They paid us approximately $11.90 per ticket, which means that MoviePass paid us in excess of $32 per subscriber." (transcript)

That MoviePass math may need to change down the road as the monetization model matures.

