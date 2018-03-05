Broadcom responds to CFIUS investigation, delayed Qualcomm meeting

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) responds to the CFIUS investigation of its Qualcomm (NASDAQ:QCOM) acquisition and the resultant delay of Qualcomm’s annual meeting.

Key quote: "Broadcom was informed on Sunday night that on January 29, 2018, Qualcomm secretly filed a voluntary request with CFIUS to initiate an investigation, resulting in a delay of Qualcomm's Annual Meeting 48 hours before it was to take place. This was a blatant, desperate act by Qualcomm to entrench its incumbent board of directors and prevent its own stockholders from voting for Broadcom's independent director nominees."

Broadcom says it “recognizes the important role CFIUS plays in protecting our national security, and is fully committed to cooperating with CFIUS in any review.”

Last November, Broadcom announced plans to redomicile to the US. The SEC cleared the preliminary proxy statement, and Broadcom expects to complete the process in FY18 Q2, ending May 6. If this happens, the acquisition is no longer covered by CFIUS.

Broadcom shares are down 0.1% premarket to $250.59.

Qualcomm shares are down 1.8% to $63.60.

