Fertilizer stocks upgraded at Cowen on 'game changing' data

Fertilizer stocks Intrepid Potash (NYSE:IPI), Mosaic (NYSE:MOS), CVR Partners (NYSE:UAN) and CF industries (NYSE:CF) are upgraded at Cowen, which says meetings with South American agricultural players have yielded "game changing" agriculture data.

Cowen's Charles Neivert says there seems to be a major crop shortfall in South America, which has not yet showed up in major published sources and will serve as a catalyst to trigger a "long awaited" pricing recovery.

Neivert says his recent trip to South America showed an increasingly dire crop situation in Argentina for corn and soybeans, where each crop looks like it will see shortfalls of 10M-15M metric tons of product Y/Y.

The firm raises CF, MOS and UAN to Outperform from Market Perform with respective price targets of $50, $32 and 4.25, and upgrades IPI to Market Perform from Underperform with a $3.75 price target; Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) is maintained at Outperform with a $60 price target.

IPI +6.4% , MOS +1.6% premarket.

Source: Bloomberg First Word