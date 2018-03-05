Ad Com Wednesday for expanded use of Amgen's Blincyto

Mar. 05, 2018 9:12 AM ETAmgen Inc. (AMGN)AMGNBy: Douglas W. House, SA News Editor
  • The FDA's Oncologic Drugs Advisory Committee will meet on Wednesday, March 7 to discuss Amgen's (NASDAQ:AMGN) marketing application seeking approval for BLINCYTO (blinatumomab) for the treatment of minimal residual disease-positive B-cell precursor acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL).
  • BLINCYTO was first approved in the U.S. in December 2014 for precursor B-cell ALL. Additional indications of pediatric patients with Philadelphia-negative relapsed/refractory B-cell precursor ALL and relapsed/refractory B-cell precursor ALL in adults and children were approved in September 2016 and July 2017, respectively.
  • FDA briefing doc 
  • Errata to FDA briefing doc
  • Amgen briefing doc
