Premarket Gainers as of 9:05 am (03/05/2018)

CLSD +66% as Bio's suprachoroidal CLS-TA successful in late-stage uveitis study.

XL +30% on being acquired by AXA (OTCQX:AXAHY).

GTXI +25% on positive analyst action.

ONTX +13% as rigosertib shows treatment effect in Phase 1/2 MDS study.

ITUS +14% on alliance with Serametrix.

CVRS +14% on receiving FDA clearance for first automated robotic movement in technIQ series for CorPath GRX platform.

VCEL +11% on Q4 result.

MYSZ +8% as few application are available for integration with any Android application.

AVGR +7% .

ANTH +7% .

ADVM +6% .

MYO +6% .