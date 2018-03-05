Seeking Alpha
On the Move

Premarket Gainers as of 9:05 am (03/05/2018)

|About: Clearside Biomedical, Inc. (CLSD)|By: , SA News Editor

CLSD +66% as Bio's suprachoroidal CLS-TA successful in late-stage uveitis study.

XL +30% on being acquired by AXA (OTCQX:AXAHY).

GTXI +25% on positive analyst action.

ONTX +13% as rigosertib shows treatment effect in Phase 1/2 MDS study.

ITUS +14% on alliance with Serametrix.

CVRS +14% on receiving FDA clearance for first automated robotic movement in technIQ series for CorPath GRX platform.

VCEL +11% on Q4 result.

MYSZ +8% as few application are available for integration with any Android application.

AVGR +7%.

OTC:ANTH +7%.

ADVM +6%.

MYO +6%.

AIMT +6% as Nestle (OTCPK:NSRGY) takes 15% stake.