Groupon +1.6% as Morgan Stanley lifts to Neutral

Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN) is up 1.6% premarket after Morgan Stanley decides a 2018 decline of 16% is overdone and upgrades to Equal Weight.

Shares are trading at about eight times EBITDA, and the company's full-year view of 4-8% growth in EBITDA might be conservative, the firm says. (h/t Bloomberg)

Meanwhile, the company's opex talk suggests gross profit growth will be robust.

The firm has a price target of $4.40, implying about 3% upside.