Anadarko wins approval Of Mozambique LNG development plan

Anadarko Petroleum (NYSE:APC) says it received official approval from Mozambique's government for its Golfinho/Atum field development plan.

APC says the Mozambique LNG project will be the country's first onshore liquefied natural gas development, initially consisting of two LNG trains with total nameplate capacity of 12.88 metric tons/year to support the development of the Golfinho/Atum fields, and will pave the way for significant future expansion of up to 50 metric tons/year from Offshore Area 1.

APC has said it expects to conclude several sales and purchase agreements by year-end for liquefied natural gas from its new plant in Mozambique.