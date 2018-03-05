Drastic manufacturing jobs reduction at American Outdoor Brands

American Outdoor Brands (NASDAQ:AOBC) CEO James Debney said on last week's earnings conference call that the company reduced its manufacturing-related headcount by about 25% over the prior twelve months.

"Going forward, we will operate our business under the assumption that the next 12 to 18 months could deliver flattish revenues in firearms. Should market conditions changed our flexible manufacturing model allows us to quickly ramp production," stated Debney.

On Wall street, Cowen sticks with an Outperform rating on AOBC, while dropping its price target to $12 from $19. The analyst team thinks shares were oversold after earnings.

