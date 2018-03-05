HD Supply closes on A.H. Harris deal

HD Supply Holdings (NASDAQ:HDS) completes the acquisition of A.H. Harris Construction Supplies.

The company says the business will operate under the HD Supply Construction & Industrial – White Cap business unit.

"This acquisition further strengthens HD Supply Construction & Industrial – White Cap’s presence in the eastern United States, deepens its product expertise, and increases its value-added service offerings for our customers and preferred suppliers," says HD Supply exec John Stegeman.

HD Supply, which was once owned by Home Depot, has doubled in share price since its IPO in 2013.

Source: Press Release