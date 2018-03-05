Needham calls Lumentum Strong Buy after meeting, sees 26% upside
Mar. 05, 2018 9:35 AM ETLumentum Holdings Inc. (LITE)LITEBy: Brandy Betz, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Needham reiterates its Strong Buy rating on Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) after a visit to the company.
- Analyst Alex Henderson says Lumentum has more visibility in the optical component market than its peers.
- Henderson says ROADM demand looks solid in 2018 for both the US and China, Pump Laser demand is outstripping supply slightly, and Industrial Lasers is strong with good visibility well into 2H.
- Firm sets an $80 price target, a 26% upside to Friday’s close.
- Lumentum shares are up 0.5% to $63.60.