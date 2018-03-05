Record date for B&W's rights offering

  • Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises (BW -7.8%) has fixed March 15, 2018 as the record date for determination of shareholders entitled to participate in its common stock rights offering.
  • Each shareholder will receive one right for each whole share of common stock held of record as of the record date.
  • The subscription price for all shares of common stock issued pursuant to the rights offering will be $3.00 per share.
