Record date for B&W's rights offering
Mar. 05, 2018 9:37 AM ETBabcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. (BW)BWBy: Yoel Minkoff, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises (BW -7.8%) has fixed March 15, 2018 as the record date for determination of shareholders entitled to participate in its common stock rights offering.
- Each shareholder will receive one right for each whole share of common stock held of record as of the record date.
- The subscription price for all shares of common stock issued pursuant to the rights offering will be $3.00 per share.