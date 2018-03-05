Stocks dip into the red amid trade war worries

Stocks are off to a weak start amid anxiety over a potential trade war after Pres. Trump last week announced plans for tariffs on steel and aluminum imports; S&P -0.4% , Dow and Nasdaq -0.5% .

Most of the S&P 500's 11 sectors are trading in the red, with the top-weighted financials ( -0.6% ) and tech ( -0.6% ) sectors leading the retreat.

Trump tweeted this morning that the tariffs would come off only if a "new and fair" NAFTA agreement is signed.

"The bears could make a comeback if President Donald Trump turns into an outright protectionist," says investment strategist Ed Yardeni. "More likely is that he will back off if the market continues to react badly to his protectionist pronouncements."

European markets are mostly higher, with Germany's DAX +0.7% , and France's CAC and U.K.'s FTSE +0.1% ; in Asia, Japan's Nikkei closed -0.6% while China's Shanghai Composite ended +0.1% .

U.S. Treasury prices are higher, sending the benchmark 10-year down by 2 bps to 2.84%.

U.S. WTI crude oil futures +0.2% at $61.40/bbl.

Still ahead: PMI services index, ISM non-manufacturing index