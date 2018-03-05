Bear market for supermodels?

Fashion advertising may be changing as millennials and Generation Z fail to respond to the old pre-programmed highly-sexualized campaigns of the past in the industry, observes The Wall Street Journal's Ray Smith.

A new campaign from well-known designed Alexander Wang won't feature the faces and bodies of models, as it focuses instead on the clothes being sold and the "spirit" of the women with them on.

While the #MeToo push is a factor, Cassandra's Rachel Saunders notes that the change has been gaining steam for a while as younger consumers view "super sexualized" ads as outdated and uncreative.

The shift in advertising preferences is confirmed by consumer purchasing data as well.

Related stocks: RL, PVH, GPS, LB, KORS, OTCPK:LVMHF, OTCPK:BURBY, OTCPK:LVMUY, OTCPK:PPRUF, OTCPK:PPRUY, JILL, NWY, CHS, TPR.