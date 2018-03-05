Microsoft launching on-premise Azure for governments

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) says government clients can run an on-premise version of its Azure cloud service starting in mid-2018.

The offering pairs localized product Azure Stack and Azure Government and would appeal to those needing to store local data for regulatory or logistical reasons, such as military operations or embassies.

The launch could push Microsoft’s growth in the cloud services market dominated by Amazon Web Services.

Last November, Amazon launched AWS Secret Region, a cloud data center region for U.S. intelligence services and government agencies with high-security clearance.

Microsoft shares are down 0.1% to $92.96 to $63.81 to $96.07.

Previously: Amazon launches AWS region for intelligence community (Nov. 20, 2017)