Massachusetts power outages may last for days after massive storm

Eversource Energy (ES -0.2% ) says it has restored power to more than 200K customers in Massachusetts and has brought in out-of-state workers to help fix remaining power outages, and expects most of the work to be completed by Tuesday night.

ES says some areas were so badly damaged that entire sections of the electrical system are being rebuilt.

National Grid (NGG +0.6% ), another large utility in the state, says it expects to get power back to the hardest-hit areas by midnight Tuesday.

At least eight people reportedly died in last week's nor’easter, which “wreaked havoc” on power grids in the area, uprooting trees and toppling electric poles.