Onconova out-licenses rigosertib to Pint Pharma for Latin America

Mar. 05, 2018 10:14 AM ETOnconova Therapeutics, Inc. (ONTX)ONTXBy: Douglas W. House, SA News Editor
  • Onconova Therapeutics (ONTX +4.4%) inks an agreement with Vienna, Austria-based Pint Pharma GmbH granting the latter exclusive commercialization rights to rigosertib in Latin America.
  • Under the terms of the deal, Pint will invest $2.5M in Onconova via the purchase of common shares at a premium to the market, up to $42.75M in milestones and tiered double-digit royalties on net sales.
