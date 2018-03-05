NYT: Google selling Zagat

Mar. 05, 2018 10:15 AM ETAlphabet Inc. (GOOG)GOOG, GOOGLBy: Brandy Betz, SA News Editor13 Comments
  • NYT reports Alphabet’s (GOOG, GOOGL) Google will sell Zagat to restaurant review company The Infatuation for an undisclosed amount.
  • The Infatuation will formally announce the deal today. Both companies confirmed the deal. 
  • Google bought Zagat in 2011 to integrate the service into its mapping products and redesigned the site and app two years ago. 
  • Google Class C shares are down 0.8% to $1,070.67.  
  • Google Class A shares are down 0.9% to $1,073.90. 
