NYT: Google selling Zagat
Mar. 05, 2018 10:15 AM ETAlphabet Inc. (GOOG)GOOG, GOOGLBy: Brandy Betz, SA News Editor13 Comments
- NYT reports Alphabet’s (GOOG, GOOGL) Google will sell Zagat to restaurant review company The Infatuation for an undisclosed amount.
- The Infatuation will formally announce the deal today. Both companies confirmed the deal.
- Google bought Zagat in 2011 to integrate the service into its mapping products and redesigned the site and app two years ago.
- Google Class C shares are down 0.8% to $1,070.67.
- Google Class A shares are down 0.9% to $1,073.90.