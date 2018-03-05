NetEase seeking Chinese listing, has funds to buy U.S. firms

NetEase (NTES +0.7% ) is looking to list its stock in China, CEO Ding Lei says, part of a wave of overseas-traded Chinese firms looking to come home with listings at the encouragement of their home country.

Ding spoke to Bloomberg in an interview on the sidelines of a conference in Beijing.

The company has a 2B-yuan fund (some $315M) set up to buy U.S. gaming and VR firms, Ding said, along with a plan to spend 4B yuan (about $630M) to build a new headquarters in southern China's Guangzhou area, according to Guangdong News.

NetEase has no plans to spin off other business units, such as entertainment.