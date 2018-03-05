Dialog Semiconductor says Apple contract stretches into 2020

Dialog Semiconductor (OTC:DLGNF) shares gain 2.2% on Saturday’s report that the company has a contract to provide Apple chips into 2020.

Last year, the company warned that its time as a power management chip supplier to Apple was coming to an end as the tech giant worked to develop its own chips.

Dialog’s 2018 contracts were safe and the company said it was already working on its products for next year, suggesting a 2020 cutoff date.

But CEO Jalal Bagherli tells a German newspaper that the contract lasts a bit longer.

Analysts think Dialog brings in about half of its revenue from Apple.

