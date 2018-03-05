Zicix to acquire Marketing Digest

Mar. 05, 2018 10:40 AM ETZicix Corporation (ZICX)ZICXBy: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
  • Zicix (OTCPK:ZICX) to acquire Marketing Digest, a privately held company located in Springfield, NJ.
  • In making today’s announcement, Zicix President, William Petty said, “I am pleased to announce that test marketing will be underway within a few weeks and that Zicix Corporation will be able to announce an innovative mobile application designed to increase the consumer’s maximum value in obtaining and using digital coupons.”
  • Press Release
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.