Zicix to acquire Marketing Digest
Mar. 05, 2018 10:40 AM ETZicix Corporation (ZICX)ZICXBy: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- Zicix (OTCPK:ZICX) to acquire Marketing Digest, a privately held company located in Springfield, NJ.
- In making today’s announcement, Zicix President, William Petty said, “I am pleased to announce that test marketing will be underway within a few weeks and that Zicix Corporation will be able to announce an innovative mobile application designed to increase the consumer’s maximum value in obtaining and using digital coupons.”
- Press Release