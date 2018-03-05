Glaxo's Nucala shows treatment benefit in asthma patients uncontrolled with Xolair

An open-label, single-arm study, OSMO, assessing GlaxoSmithKline's (GSK +0.7% ) Nucala (mepolizumab) in asthma patients uncontrolled with Novartis (NVS +0.4% ) and Roche's (OTCQX:RHHBY +1.5% ) Xolair (omalizumab) showed a treatment benefit. The results were presented at the Allergy, Asthma & Immunology and World Allergy Organization Joint Congress in Orlando, FL.

The study involved 145 patients who experienced at least two asthma exacerbations in the year prior to enrollment while receiving Xolair. They were switched to Nucala without a washout period and followed for 32 weeks.

The trial achieved the primary endpoint of asthma control with clinically significant improvements as measured by a scale called ACQ-5.

The rate of exacerbations requiring oral steroids was reduced by 64% versus the prior year. The rate of exacerbations requiring an emergency room visit or hospitalization was reduced by 69% versus the prior year.

Blood eosinophils (type of white blood cell associated with asthma) were reduced by ~80% by week 4 and sustained until week 32.

The FDA approved Nucala for severe asthma in November 2015.