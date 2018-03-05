BAML lowers estimates on McDonald's

Bank of America Merrill Lynch lowers estimate on McDonald's (MCD +1.1% ) after factoring in sales trends and expectations on franchise margins.

The investment firm expects U.S. same-store sales to be up 2.8% in 2018 and global growth to be 4%, both marks a downward revision. BAML's 2018 EPS estimate is dropped to $7.70 from $7.95. The new price target on McDonald's is $180 (16.5X the EV/EBITDA multiple).

Shares of McDonald's took a sharp turn lower on Friday due to some pessimism from RBC Capital.

Sources: CNBC, Bloomberg