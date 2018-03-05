Oscars ratings down 16%, may plumb all-time low (updated)

The Oscars telecast provided a now-to-be-expected ratings decline for ABC (DIS +0.1% ), with overnight ratings suggesting the show may have hit an all-time low in viewership.

Early numbers suggest an 18.9 overnight rating from 8-11 p.m. ET, down 16% Y/Y. Last year's Oscars earned a 22.4 and drew 32.9M viewers, second-lowest total ever (though today's overnights don't yet reflect the end of the show with the biggest awards).

On the advertiser side, ABC had marked its earliest sellout of spots ever and was looking for up to $2.6M for a 30-second spot on the broadcast.

The 2008 show's 31.8M viewers drew the lowest viewership. Full numbers come from Nielsen later on.

While the Oscar is more of a prestige win, success at the industry's top awards show can mean some boost for winning studios' top lines. The top-winning studio was Fox Searchlight (FOX +0.1% , FOXA +0.3% ) with six wins, followed by Warner Bros. (TWX +0.7% ) with five. Focus Features (CMCSA -0.1% ) took three Oscars, while Disney (NYSE:DIS) had two, and Sony (SNE +0.8% ) had two while its Sony Pictures Classics label took two more.

Meanwhile, after making some prestige inroads in the past, Netflix (NFLX +2.3% ) ended up with just one award.

Previously: 'Shape of Water' wins Best Picture Oscar (Mar. 05 2018)

Updated 3:41 p.m.: The 2018 telecast was indeed the least watched ever, with 26.5M viewers, down 19% and more than 5M viewers lighter than the 2008 telecast.