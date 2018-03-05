Oscars ratings down 16%, may plumb all-time low (updated)
- The Oscars telecast provided a now-to-be-expected ratings decline for ABC (DIS +0.1%), with overnight ratings suggesting the show may have hit an all-time low in viewership.
- Early numbers suggest an 18.9 overnight rating from 8-11 p.m. ET, down 16% Y/Y. Last year's Oscars earned a 22.4 and drew 32.9M viewers, second-lowest total ever (though today's overnights don't yet reflect the end of the show with the biggest awards).
- On the advertiser side, ABC had marked its earliest sellout of spots ever and was looking for up to $2.6M for a 30-second spot on the broadcast.
- The 2008 show's 31.8M viewers drew the lowest viewership. Full numbers come from Nielsen later on.
- While the Oscar is more of a prestige win, success at the industry's top awards show can mean some boost for winning studios' top lines. The top-winning studio was Fox Searchlight (FOX +0.1%, FOXA +0.3%) with six wins, followed by Warner Bros. (TWX +0.7%) with five. Focus Features (CMCSA -0.1%) took three Oscars, while Disney (NYSE:DIS) had two, and Sony (SNE +0.8%) had two while its Sony Pictures Classics label took two more.
- Meanwhile, after making some prestige inroads in the past, Netflix (NFLX +2.3%) ended up with just one award.
- Updated 3:41 p.m.: The 2018 telecast was indeed the least watched ever, with 26.5M viewers, down 19% and more than 5M viewers lighter than the 2008 telecast.