GE shares rally following positive Blair note targeting $20-$22

Shares of General Electric (GE +2.8% ) should begin to stabilize following last week's announcement of three "highly capable" new directors, and the company's year-end financials did not include any new material disclosures likely to adversely affect its future fundamental performance, says William Blair analyst Nicholas Heymann, rating the stock at Outperform.

The analyst lists five reasons why GE shares are likely to offer upside potential over the near and intermediate term: oil prices nearing three-year highs, the CEO's belief that shareholder and bondholder lawsuits could be resolved without material adverse financial impact, the performance of GE's aviation and healthcare businesses, improving cash generation, and the company being well positioned to "materially reduce" its underfunded pension plan in 2018.

GE's focus on better than expected free cash flow and accelerated pace of asset sales likely will enable the shares to return to a "normalized" valuation of 20x trough 2018 adjusted EPS of $1.00-$1.07, or a valuation in the $20-$22 range, Heymann says.