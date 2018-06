The FDA accepts for review Shire plc's (SHPG +0.4% ) marketing application seeking approval for prucalopride (SHP555) for the once-daily treatment of adults with chronic idiopathic constipation (CIC). The agency's action date is December 21.

Prucalopride, a selective serotonin type 4 (5-HT4) receptor agonist, increases bowel motility by stimulating colonic peristalsis (wave-like movements that push contents forward).