Trucking stocks trade lower
Mar. 05, 2018 11:02 AM ETUSA Truck, Inc. (USAK)USAK, CVLG, ECHO, YELL, ARCB, JBHT, WERN, HTLD, ODFLBy: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor5 Comments
- The trucking sector is showing some weakness today, presumably due to investor concerns over how changes with trade, tariffs and NAFTA could impact the sector.
- Notable decliners include USA Truck (USAK -12.9%), Convenant Transportation (CVTI -3.7%), Echo Global Logistics (ECHO -2.8%), YRC Worldwide (YRCW -1.8%), ArcBest (ARCB -2.1%), J.B. Hunt Transport Services (JBHT -2.4%), Werner Enterprises (WERN -1.7%), Heartland Express (HTLD -1.9%) and Old Dominion Freight Line (ODFL -1.4%).