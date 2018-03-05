Lyft and Allscripts partner on health care transportation

Lyft (Private:LYFT) adds Allscripts (NASDAQ:MDRX) to its list of platform partners for health care transportation.

Lyft will provide Allscripts with API access to integrate the ride-hailing system into the Allscripts open health platform and electronic health records services.

The electronic health records integration will help automatically detect any special transportation needs in a patient’s medical file.

Other partners include Blue Cross Blue Shield and Ascension.

Lack of medical transportation to non-emergency visits keeps millions of Americans out of the doctor’s office. Lyft wants to halve that number by 2020.

Last week, Uber (Private:UBER) launched the Uber Health tool for rides to appointments. Both Uber and Lyft have relationships with Circulation, a digital platform provider for health care transportation.

Allscripts shares are down 0.2% to $14.14.

